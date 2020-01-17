Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Johnson's proposal on JCPOA

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statements on the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) derail efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.



"We see such signals as creating extra problems for the effort to save the nuclear deal in the form that it was signed back in 2015," he pointed out.

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that the fact that such comments "were made almost simultaneously with the actions of the 'European trio', who announced their interest in activating the dispute resolution mechanism under paragraph 36 of the JCPOA," only gives us "extra ground to suspect our British colleagues of playing a double game" and of in fact "working on someone else's agenda," more specifically the U.S.' agenda.

Ryabkov said that despite the UK's claims of being committed to the JCPOA, no practical changes have been seen.



Earlier, Johnson urged Trump to replace the JCPOA with his own new pact to keep Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, calling it a 'Trump deal'.