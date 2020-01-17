Stephen King's Dark Tower TV series cancelled

Amazon is no longer moving forward with the TV show adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower novels, with the pilot apparently not impressing studio heads.

According to Deadline, Amazon has now formally passed on The Dark Tower, having already forgone a straight to series order. The site's sources tell them Amazon's executives felt the show's pilot simply wasn't on the same level as the other costly fantasy novel adaptations - namely, their Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings TV shows - the studio currently has in the pipeline.

Developed by showrunner Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead), The Dark Tower series reportedly takes place long before the events of the film, revealing how Roland (now played by Sam Strike) became a gunslinger.