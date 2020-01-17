Alexander Beglov to visit Baku

Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, speaking with the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, announced his plans to visit the capital of Azerbaijan.



First of all, he emphasized that St. Petersburg has good relations with Baku and the Azerbaijan Republic as a whole.



"We have a large Azerbaijani diaspora in St. Petersburg, and I must say that we have no problems with Azerbaijan or any issues which cannot be resolved," he said.

"We work with the Consulate General of Azerbaijan and personally with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Polad Bulbul oglu, we have developed friendly relations. Our contacts with Azerbaijan are built on a mutually beneficial basis, that is, everything's fine," Alexander Beglov assured.



"I plan to visit Baku. This topic will be worked out by the Foreign Affairs Committee, and then I will definitely come to Azerbaijan," the governor of St. Petersburg concluded.