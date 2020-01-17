Paintings stolen by Nazis to be returned to collector’s heirs

Germany will return three paintings to the heirs of a French-Jewish collector Armand Dorville whose art was looted by the Nazis.

French Impressionist painter Jean-Louis Forain's watercolor, Lady in an Evening Gown, and the oil painting Portrait of a Lady in Profile were both recovered from Cornelius Gurlitt’s Munich apartment in 2012.

The drawing Amazon With Rearing Horse by the Dutch artist Constantin Guys was in the collection of Hildebrand Gurlitt for a time before it ended up in a private German collection, Artnet News reported.

The restitution of the works is due to take place in Berlin on January 22 in the presence of German culture minister Monika Grütters.