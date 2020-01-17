Tsereteli on several conversations with Baku and Yerevan on Nagorno-Karabakh

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli touched on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict issue, speaking at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Veinna.

Addressing the ambassadors of 57 permanent OSCE delegations in the Austrian capital, Tsereteli said he had several times "very honest" conversations with the leaderships of Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue to explore ways parliamentarians can advance peace in the South Caucasus.

He also expressed appreciation for the stated intention of the Current Chairman EDI Rama to strengthen the work of the presidency with parliamentarians further.