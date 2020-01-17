Mammadyarov reveals timeframe for holding meeting with Mnatsakanyan

The meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is scheduled for late January, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.



He noted that he had a meeting with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, who supported holding of the meeting at the level of foreign ministers.



"If no other issues occur, the meeting is planned to be held at the end of this month," Mammadyarov added.