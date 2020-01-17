Russia increases investment in U.S. government securities

Russia increased the volume of investments in U.S. government securities by $794 mln in November 2019, according to the U.S. Treasury.

Out of $11.491 bln, long-term bonds accounted for $ 2.979 bln, short-term - $ 8.512 bln, TASS reported.



The volume of investments by Russia in US government bonds has been increasing for the fourth month in a row. In August 2019, Russia increased its investments in U.S. government securities to $9.3 bln.