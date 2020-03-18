Vladimir Putin to visit Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to the Crimean Peninsula on March 18–19, the Kremlin press service reported.

In Sevastopol, the head of state will meet with members of the public of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.



In addition, Putin will present state decorations to the Crimean Bridge builders and hold meetings with Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov and Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev.