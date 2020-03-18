Kyrgyzstan registers three coronavirus cases

Three cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Health Minister Kosmosbek Cholponbayev said.



"We have registered three cases of the novel coronavirus disease in the country and they are the first ones to be reported," TASS cited him as saying. "All three patients, diagnosed with the virus, went earlier on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia," Cholponbayev added.



According to the latest reports, over 198,510 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 7,988, yet more than 82,760 patients have recovered from the disease.