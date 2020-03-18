Number of coronavirus cases in Israel jumps to 427

Israeli Health Ministry announces that 427 Israelis have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

This includes five people in serious condition and 11 who have recovered.



The tally is a jump of nearly 90 since Tuesday night, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the latest reports, over 198,510 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 7,988, yet more than 82,760 patients have recovered from the disease.