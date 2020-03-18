Crimea celebrates 6th anniversary of joining Russia

Today, Crimean citizens are celebrating the sixth anniversary of referendum on reuniting with Russia.



The official solemn events and a car rally will take place in Crimea today, RIA Novosti reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Crimea today. In Sevastopol, he will meet with members of the public of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.



Putin will also present state decorations to the Crimean Bridge builders and hold meetings with Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov and Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev.



On March 16, 2014, a referendum on reuniting with Russia was conducted. Over 80% of voters participated in the plebiscite, most of them supporting the idea (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in the city of Sevastopol).



On March 18, 2014, a treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia was signed by President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Federal Assembly approved the document on March 21.