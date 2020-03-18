Dollar exchange rate exceeds 79 rubles

The Russian ruble weakened against the dollar this morning, trading more than 79 per dollar, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.



The dollar exchange rate has exceeded the 79 ruble mark for the first time since February 2016, while the euro has reached 85 rubles.



Earlier on Wednesday, the dollar jumped short-term to 79.22 rubles, the euro rose to 85.2 rubles, which is a 4-year high, Sputnik reported.



The price of oil lost 1.5% in the morning, dropping to $28.3 per barrel of Brent crude.