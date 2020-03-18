Ten people recover from coronavirus in Azerbaijan

Four more patients have been discharged in Azerbaijan after recovering from coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers said.



Earlier, six patients were discharged. Currently, 23 patients with active coronavirus continue to receive the relevant treatment in special hospitals, RIA Novoti reported.

According to the latest reports, over 198,510 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 7,988, yet more than 82,760 patients have recovered from the disease.