Putin reveals how National Wealth Fund money may be used

The National Wealth Fund might be used to support some groups of the population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.



Interviewed for the TASS project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin" the Russian leader said that the National Wealth Fund had exceeded 7% of the GDP, which allowed it to be used for investment.

"The question is what should we spend the money on? On investments, on support for certain groups of the population, and so forth," he noted. "This is what our discussion is revolving around nowadays," Putin said.



The Russian authorities "need to fulfill a very important task - raising people's real income," Putin stressed. "We should think about the best use of the available resources which are large enough," the Russian president concluded.