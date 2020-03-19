ANIMAFILM Festival to be held in Azerbaijan in October

The 3rd ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival will be held in Baku and Shaki on October 14-18, 2020.



According to the festival's rules, Kids Jury will select the winners in categories Best Short Animated Film for Children and Best Short Animated Film Made by Children.



The festival will be dedicated to French animation, Trend reported.



Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union, Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan, Embassy of France in Azerbaijan, French Institute in Azerbaijan and Nizami Cinema Center.