Two members of U.S. Congress test positive for coronavirus

Rep. Ben McAdams became the second U.S. lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19.



McAdams said that he started developing mild symptoms on Saturday after returning from Washington, D.C., and immediately began isolating himself after consultation with his doctor.



"On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following his referral, I went to the local testing clinic for the test," he said in a statement "Today I learned that I tested positive.”



McAdams said he will self-quarantine until he knows it is safe, USA Today reported.



Earlier Wednesday, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first known member of Congress to contract the virus.