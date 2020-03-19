Putin: I'm not a tsar

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that by no means does he consider himself to be a tsar.

In his TASS interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin", the head of state asserted that a tsar merely issues orders, while the president works every day.



Putin confessed it had never occurred to him that his stay at the helm of power would last so long. "I never thought that I would wind up here," he said.



About the possibility of dropping out of the race at some point, the president said he felt "responsible for what is going on, and for what will happen in the future."



The head of state said that in 2008, he did not have the slightest idea that in four years’ time he would occupy the presidential office again, although he did not exclude that possibility altogether.