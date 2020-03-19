Number of coronavirus cases in Georgia reaches 40

Georgia has reported two new cases of COVID-19 today, with the total number of infected people with the respiratory infection now standing at 39.



Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one already recovered and discharged.



Health officials say that the condition of three patients is separately severe. Agenda.ge reported.



11 of the 39 patients have pneumonia. However, their condition is stable. The condition of four minors is also stable as they suffer from a mild form of the virus.



There are 219,385 individuals infected with COVID-19 worldwide, with 8,970 deaths and 85,749 recoveries.