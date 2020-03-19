First death from coronavirus registered in Moscow

First death from the novel coronavirus has been registered in Moscow, Moscow's coronavirus response headquarters said today.

The unnamed 79-year-old woman was first hospitalized on March 13 and was moved to an isolated hospital room three days later after testing positive for coronavirus, Moscow’s coronavirus headquarters said on its Telegram channel.



The headquarters said she died due to pneumonia and a combination of several other pre-existing health conditions, the Moscow Times reported.



Moscow’s coronavirus headquarters said that it has established the patient’s circle of contacts and placed them under medical supervision. None of the patient’s close contacts are showing symptoms of coronavirus infection, it added.

In total, Russia has registered 147 cases of coronavirus.