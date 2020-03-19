McGregor reveals reason behind loss to Nurmagomedov
Irish fighter Conor McGregor claims he didn’t train properly for his infamous 2018 fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, which he lost by fourth-round submission.
In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, McGregor reflected on the errors he made during his preparations for Nurmagomedov.
"I will admit that the fight before UFC 246, I did not train properly and was not in perfect condition," McGregor said.
"I will simply say I was not fully prepared. It proves that anything can happen in the fight game. You can trust that I will not make the same mistakes next time. I came out well, and in an instant, things changed. It’s as simple as that," he stressed.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in TumblrSubscribe