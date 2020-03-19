One person dies every 10 minutes in Iran from coronavirus

One person dies every 10 minutes as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kiyanush Jahanpur said.



According to Jahanpur, in addition, 50 people are infected with coronavirus every hour, TASS reported.



Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 17,000 people have been infected, 1135 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.