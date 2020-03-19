Three people have coronavirus at U.S. mission in Geneva: official

Three people employed by the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva have contracted coronavirus, but are in “good condition”, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, declining to give specifics, Reuters reports.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that a handful of State Department employees across the globe had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but gave no details on where they were based or whether they had returned to the United States.

A spokesperson at the U.S. mission in Geneva, contacted by Reuters, said: “We can confirm we presently have three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the U.S. Mission in Geneva.

“The confirmed cases are in good condition and in self-quarantine, as are the close contacts. Due to privacy concerns, we are not able to share additional information,” the spokesperson said, adding that the premises were being sanitized to prevent further infection.