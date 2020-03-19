New Jersey family loses 3 members to the coronavirus; 4 more fight for their lives, report says

Grace Fusco, 73, died of complications from coronavirus on Wednesday night, hours after her son and five days after her daughter succumbed to the virus, USA Today reported citing The New York Times.

Fusco and four other children of hers were being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township, New Jersey, the article said, citing family members.

Fusco’s eldest child, Rita Fusco-Jackson, 55, died Friday of the virus. She had been the second victim of COVID-19 in New Jersey.

The matriarch’s eldest son, Carmine Fusco, of Bath, Pennsylvania, died at a hospital near his home on Wednesday, hours before his mother in New Jersey, all according to The Times, which cited Roseann Paradiso Fodera – the family’s lawyer, who is also a cousin – as its source.

Grace Fusco was the mother of 11 children and grandmother of 27. She was unaware that two of her children had died of the illness before her own death, The Times reported.