Trump administration prepares to buy 30M barrels of oil amid industry slump

The U.S. government will buy 30 million barrels of oil from producers amid a financial downturn for the industry, The Hill reports.

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced Thursday it would conduct the sales to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fulfilling a pledge by President Trump to offer assistance to the oil industry as prices plummet with the twin threats of the coronavirus and an oil pricing war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

But those initial 30 million barrels are a far cry from Trump’s pledge to fill America’s emergency fuel supply “right up to the top,” maxing out at 77 million barrels. The Energy Department said additional purchases will follow but has not yet laid out a timeline.

“DOE is moving quickly to support U.S. oil producers facing potentially catastrophic losses,” Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a statement.