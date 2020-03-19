Main » News

Prince Albert II of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus, palace announces

Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson for the city-state's palace said on Thursday, CNN reports.

The status of the ruler's health "is not worrying at all," the palace added in a statement. Prince Albert was tested for Covid-19 earlier this week.

The 62-year-old is continuing to work from the office in his private apartments and remains in contact with members of his cabinet and government.

