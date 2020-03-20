Saudi King predicts difficult period in world history

Saudi Arabia's King Salman spoke publicly for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, saying the kingdom will take measures to curb its spread and urged citizens to work together to confront the pandemic.



"We are living through a difficult period in the history of the world, but we are fully aware that it will pass despite its cruelty, bitterness and difficulty," the monarch said in a televised address.



He urged people to act with solidarity and cooperation and to adhere to official directives, Reuters reported.



Saudi Arabia recorded 36 new infections on Thursday, bringing its total to 274 with no deaths so far. It has taken drastic measures already, including halting international flights, suspending the Umrah year-round pilgrimage to Mecca, closing mosques, schools, malls and restaurants, and asking people to stop going to work.