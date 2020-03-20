Global coronavirus death toll tops 10,000

There are at least 244,517 diagnosed cases globally and at least 10,030 deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Over 86,000 people with diagnosed cases have recovered.

A pandemic of novel coronavirus, which began in China just three months ago, has tightened its grip around Europe and North America. The new respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has spread to every continent except Antarctica as well as every single European country.

China's health ministry announced that the county has gone 48 hours with no new cases for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak arose. At the height of the crisis in China, some areas of the country saw thousands of new infections daily.



Mainland China reported 39 new cases of coronavirus, including 14 cases in Guangdong, over the last 24 hours, but they each stemmed from people arriving from abroad, the health ministry said. Coronavirus has killed 3,249 in China, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With 427 deaths in the last 24 hours, Italy's COVID-19 death toll has reached 3,405, surpassing China's number of fatalities.

Meanwhile, Spain saw 294 fatalities from coronavirus within 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of deaths to 803, according to Spain's Health Ministry. With over 17,000 diagnosed cases, Spain is the second hardest-hit nation in Europe, following Italy.

As of Friday, Iran has confirmed 18,407 cases and 1,284 deaths.

Germany has recorded 15,320 cases of the novel coronavirus, official data showed Friday, 44 have died from the viral infection.

There are more than 13,150 diagnosed cases in the United States, spanning all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. At least 196 people have died in the U.S., according to ABC News' count.

In Russia, 199 coronavirus cases have been registered, 9 of whom have since recovered.