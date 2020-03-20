EU leaders to hold video conference on coronavirus

European Union leaders will hold another video conference on March 26 to discuss the impact of the novel coronavirus, a top official said.



"We will continue to act decisively to developments as they unfold and fight this crisis," President of the European Council and chairs EU summits Charles Michel said on Twitter.



The video conference would be the third since the virus spread widely in Europe, the new epicentre of the disease, Reuters reported.



On the same day, the European Parliament said it is set to approve special measures to soften the economic shock of coronavirus, including releasing 37 billion euros ($39.48 billion) of European Union funds to member governments.