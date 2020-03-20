G7 meeting in June replaced with teleconference due to coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump has replaced the planned in-person gathering of G7 world leaders at Camp David with a videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House announced.



"In order for each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 and at President Trump’s direction," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

"National Economic Council Director and U.S. Sherpa for the 2020 G7 Larry Kudlow has informed his Sherpa colleagues that the G7 Leaders’ Summit the U.S. was set to host in June at Camp David will now be done by video-teleconference," Politico cited the statement as saying.

"The White House also informed the other G7 members that in order to continue close coordination, the President will convene the Leaders’ via video teleconference in April and May just as he did this week," Deere added.



