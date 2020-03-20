Nine people recover from COVID-19 in Russia

The number of people recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Russia has risen to nine, Russia’s coronavirus hotline sponsored by the Ministry of Health said.



"Nine people have recovered," TASS cited the message as saying.

This number does not include the three people evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where a coronavirus outbreak was documented earlier. They were also discharged from hospital.



According to the Russian federal coronavirus task force, 199 cases of the novel coronavirus have been documented in Russia. The majority of patients are experiencing mild symptoms of the disease.



The disease has spread to over 140 countries. According to latest reports, over 230,000 people have been infected with the virus globally, and about 10,000 have died.