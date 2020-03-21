Erdoğan issues coronavirus voice message as Turkey’s death toll rises to nine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at midnight on Friday posted a voice message on Twitter to address the public and give guidelines on measures against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Ahval reports.

The message, which urges people to stay at home and be mindful of the elderly and chronically ill, will be delivered to Turkish citizens through robocalls, especially to those over the age of 50, state-run Anadolu agency reported.

There have been nine deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Turkey to date, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 670, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca announced late on Friday night.

Turkey tested 3,656 suspected patients for coronavirus on Friday, according to Fahrettin Koca, who said he expected the number of coronavirus diagnoses to reach a peak in two to three weeks.