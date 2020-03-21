Turkish Super Lig suspended

The Turkish Süper Lig has been postponed until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic, AS reports.

Most European nations had already called a halt to domestic competitions, but Turkey's football authorities continued with matches behind closed doors this week.

Earlier on Thursday, world players' union FIFPro called for the campaign in Turkey to be stopped amid the continued spread of Covid-19.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) later confirmed the four tiers of professional football in the nation would be suspended.

A TFF statement said the leagues will be postponed to a "later date" after "the works to be carried out in line with the developing conditions".