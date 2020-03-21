EU foreign policy chief decries US sanctions on Iran

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell denounced the US’ unilateral sanctions against the health and life of the Iranian people amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the world, Tasnim news agency reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell held a telephone conversation about the coronavirus global pandemic on Friday.

The conversation was held as part of the intensive and widespread consultations that Foreign Minister Zarif has been holding within the framework of the health diplomacy and the exposure of the acts of economic and medical terrorism that the United States of America has committed against the Iranian nation.

In their talks, Zarif and Borrell discussed the latest developments in relation to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world and Iran’s measures, particularly the obstacles to the Iranian campaign against the COVID-19 epidemic.

In the conversation, Josep Borrell expressed solidarity with Iran, denounced the US’ unilateral sanctions against the health and life of Iranian people, and called for consultation and cooperation among the countries to find effective solutions to the problem, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.