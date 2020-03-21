Nutritionist: what to eat to never get sick

Nutritionist Margarita Koroleva believes that during an epidemic it is especially important to have a right diet. Cereals and canned goods, which many Russians buy, are not suitable for maintaining immunity.

"Now you need to be especially competent in nutrition and get enough vitamins and minerals. Most of those are in high-grade protein: vegetables and salad greens, which are now sold in big amount,” she said, RIA Novosti reports.

In order for cereals to benefit, you need to use them correctly.