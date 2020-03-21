Kyiv stops all public transportation

As part of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, public transport in Kyiv will be halted starting from March 22.

"Kyiv stops passenger traffic, except for emergency workers, pharmacies and grocery stores starting from Sunday," the country's Interior Minister, Arsen Avakov, wrote in Facebook.

Also, quarantine measures are planned to be tightened throughout Ukraine, all enterprises may cease to work completely, except for the crucial ones, TASS informs.