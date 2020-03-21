Chest pathology diagnostic center opens in Grozny

In Grozny, an expert-intellectual X-ray and radiological center for the diagnosis of the chest organs pathologies was opened. It will collect the information from 14 regional hospitals of the republic.

"The opening of the center will allow us to raise the level of medical care in the region, the quality of the medical examination. Not a single pathology of the chest organs will be missed. The work of the center will reduce the time and cost of providing medical care, and will optimize the overall treatment process," the Minister of Health of the region, Elkhan Suleymanov, said at the opening ceremony, TASS reports.