Temporary monument to Zhukov dismantled in Moscow

In Moscow, a temporary monument to Marshal Georgy Zhukov, installed on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow, was dismantled due to problems with the pedestal, Moscow City Duma deputy Yevgeny Gerasimov said.

"He was removed, there are pictures from the site. I was told that it was dismantled as the pedestal needs additional restoration and cannot even temporarily withstand a temporary monument," he said, RIA Novosti reports.

The fate of the new monument depends on the federal authorities. When the main monument was removed from the pedestal, it turned out that the stylobate part also needs restoration. And since the new monument is much heavier than the original, it is not possible to install it, ” the deputy explained.