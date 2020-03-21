Russian Foreign Minister receives Kazakhstan order

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev awarded Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the Order of the Leopard 1st Class, the press service of the Kazakh leader informed.

”For a significant contribution to the development of multifaceted cooperation and strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation I decided to award Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation the Order of the Leopard 1st Class," the decree published on the website of the President of Kazakhstan reads, RIA Novosti reports.