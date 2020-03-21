More than 300 people infected with coronavirus in Russia

Over the past day, another 53 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Russia, the Operational Headquarters for Combating the Spread of the Disease informed today.

The total number of cases increased to 306 people, RIA Novosti reports.

New cases were registered in 18 regions: 17 in the Moscow Region, six in Moscow, five in Tatarstan, four in the Nizhny Novgorod region, three in the Sverdlovsk region, two in the Tula and Kaliningrad regions and St. Petersburg, as well as in Kabardino -Balkaria and the Krasnodar Territory.