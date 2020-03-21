Bank of Russia to strengthen mortgage lending measures

The Bank of Russia is preparing additional measures for mortgage loans, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said today.

"We are preparing more mortgage lending measures as they are needed additionally. We are working on it," Nabiullina said at the government meeting, RIA Novosti reports.

Recall, on the eve of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, announced measures to maintain the availability of mortgage loans. Thus, for banks, premiums on risk ratios for mortgages and loans for financing under a shared construction agreement, which will be issued on April 1, 2020, were reduced.