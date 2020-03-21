2020 World Hockey Championship cancelled due to coronavirus

For the first time since 1988, there will be no Men’s IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Yahoo Sports reports.

The IIHF council confirmed the decision on Saturday, citing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the reason why the tournament will not happen. The competition was scheduled to occur from May 8 - May 24 in Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland.

This is the latest IIHF event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Both the Women’s World Hockey Championships and the Men’s Under-18 World Hockey Championship were cancelled earlier this month due to the virus, Yahoo Sports informs.