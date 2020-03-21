Turkey halts flights to 46 more countries

Turkey expanded the flight suspensions to another 46 countries in fight against coronavirus pandemic, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry announced on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey will halt its flights to 46 more countries as of 5 p.m. (1400GMT) on Saturday as part of measures to combat the virus outbreak. The latest decision brought the total number to 68 countries with which Turkey halted its flights.

The flight ban will include: Angola, Austria, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, Chad, Czechia, China, Colombia, Djibouti, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, Georgia, Hungary, India, Italy, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Montenegro, Mongolia, Morocco, Moldova, Mauritania, Nepal, Niger, Norway, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Oman, the Philippines, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Taiwan, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, the U.K, Ukraine, Anadolu Agency informs.