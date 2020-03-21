Brazil proposes to postpone Tokyo Olympics

The Brazilian Olympic Committee proposed to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization’s press service informed.

“The International Olympic Committee has faced problems before: the Games of 1916, 1940 and 1944 were canceled, the Olympics in Moscow and Los Angeles were boycotted. The organization knew how to overcome these obstacles. I’m sure that Thomas Bach is completely ready to lead us in this difficult time. ", TASS quotes as saying President of the Brazilian NOC, Paulo Teixeira.