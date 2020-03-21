Kocharyan’s lawyers ask for change of judge

Lawyers of the instigator of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan asked the chairman of the Yerevan city court to entrust another judge to consider the application for his release of personal guarantee, the spokeswoman for the team of lawyers of the former head of state, Elina Saakova informed.

"Lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan appealed to the chairman of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, Artur Mkrtchyan, with a request to transfer to another judge the consideration of the application for the release of personal guarantee as a preventive measure instead of arrest for Kocharyan,” Saakova wrote in Facebook, adding that the decision will be made on March 23, RIA Novosti reports.