Sergey Lavrov awarded Hero of Labor title

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the title of Hero of Labor to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The according decree was published on the Kremlin’s website.

"For special labor services to the state and the people to award Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the title of Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation" the text of the decree reads, RIA Novosti reports.

The title of Hero of Labor for the construction of the Crimean bridge was also awarded to the Director-General of SGM-Most Alexander Ostrovsky.