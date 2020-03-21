Pirosmani heroes in self-isolation  

Young Georgian artist David Kochuashvili decided to make his creative contribution to the fight against coronavirus by launching a series of paintings entitled "Stay at home."

Kochuashvili created drawings in which the heroes of the cult Georgian painter, Niko Pirosmani, are in self-isolation due to the outbreak of COVID-19. All the characters of the brilliant primitivist are at home, and not in a "standard" environment, Sputnik-Georgia reports.