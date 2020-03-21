Yerevan Zvartnots Airport allows flights to Paris

The leadership of the Yerevan Zvartnots airport decided to open flights to the capital of France despite the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"A total of 17 flights are planned for tomorrow at the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan. Seven airliners will land from Moscow, three of which belong to Aeroflot. The Ural Airlines plane will arrive from Krasnodar.

Departures are planned in the following directions: three - to Paris; five will go to the Russian capital and one plane will fly to Krasnodar, ” Sputnik Armenia reports.