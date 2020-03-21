Medical personnel to be registered in Russia

The Russian Ministry of Health has obliged state and private medical institutions to register all doctors and nurses in the Unified Identification System on the government services portal and on the agency’s website.

The telegram signed by the deputy head of the department, Pavel Pugachev, was sent to the medical organizations on March 18. The order was necessary to be executed within two days, by March 20, RBC reports.

The prescription encourages medical centers to connect to the EGISZ, the unified state information system in the field of healthcare, ” the assistant to the head of the Ministry of Health, Aleksey Kuznetsov said.