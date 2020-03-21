Tokayev criticised officials due to lack of protective masks in pharmacies

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev visited the Emergency Coordination and Monitoring Center, where he spoke about the shortage of medical masks in the country.

“I would like to say that so far we do not have enough masks. Although there seem to be enough masks as you reported to me. On the other hand, people complain that there is still a shortage of these masks in pharmacies. Why? I think that this is speculation, " Sputnik Kazakhstan quotes Kazakhstan’s head of state as saying with a reference to the press service of Akorda.