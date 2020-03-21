Georgian MPs introduce state of emergency due to coronavirus

Today, the Parliament of Georgia by a majority vote formally approved the introduction of the state of emergency in the country. The relevant meeting of the legislative body was broadcasted by Georgian TV Channels.

”The resolution was adopted by 115 votes,” parliament speaker Archil Talakvadze said, RIA Novosti reports.

Today, the Georgian authorities declared a state of emergency for a month because of the risks of the massive coronavirus outbreak. The state of emergency implies the introduction of a number of restrictions on the movement and concentration of groups of people - violators will be punished.